T-Mobile Kid Tracker Glitch Sends Users the Wrong Location Info
T-Mobile recently faced a hiccup with its SyncUp tracking devices, which are designed to help parents keep tabs on their children’s whereabouts.
For a brief period, some users reported seeing the locations of children who weren’t theirs, displaying information from various parts of the country. This unsettling glitch was first highlighted by 404 Media.
In response, T-Mobile acknowledged the issue, attributing it to a “temporary system issue with our SyncUP products that resulted from a planned technology update.” The company assured users that the problem has been resolved.
For parents relying on such technology, this incident underscores the importance of regularly updating device software and staying informed about any reported issues to ensure their family’s safety and privacy.
Source: 404 Media