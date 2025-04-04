T-Mobile’s 5G Takes a Star Role in Disney’s Latest Film Project

Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “Lilo & Stitch,” set to premiere on May 23, 2025, has harnessed T-Mobile’s advanced 5G technology to revolutionize its production process.

This collaboration between T-Mobile and Disney Studios StudioLAB has enabled filmmakers to transmit high-quality footage from the film’s Hawaiian sets to producers in Burbank, California, almost instantly. This rapid transfer has streamlined various aspects of filmmaking, such as location scouting and set management, by eliminating the need for extensive wired connections. ​

A key feature of T-Mobile’s 5G network is “network slicing,” which allows for the creation of dedicated, high-speed network segments tailored to specific tasks. For “Lilo & Stitch,” this meant that large video files could be sent swiftly and securely from remote locations directly to editors and directors, facilitating real-time collaboration and reducing production delays.

Josh Haynie, Vice President of Production Technology at The Walt Disney Studios, emphasized the importance of this technology, stating that the goal is to “manufacture more time for the filmmaker,” and T-Mobile’s solutions have been instrumental in achieving this.

Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile Business Group, highlighted the transformative impact of 5G on content creation, noting that it allows production teams to explore new perspectives and film in previously inaccessible locations. This advancement is reshaping the way video content is captured, from remote Hawaiian landscapes to bustling studio environments.

As the release date approaches, T-Mobile has launched a campaign featuring Stitch to celebrate the film and its innovative production process. This initiative showcases how cutting-edge technology can enhance storytelling, bringing beloved characters to life in new and exciting ways. ​

