The Google Pixel 9a Lands at T-Mobile April 10 – Here’s What You Need to Know
Google fans, get ready – the Google Pixel 9a is officially coming to T-Mobile on Thursday, April 10, and there are some seriously sweet deals to go with it.
Whether you’re heading to a summer festival, road-tripping with friends, or just need a reliable phone that won’t quit before the day’s done, the Pixel 9a looks like a solid pick. And if you’re due for an upgrade (or want to add a line), T-Mobile’s giving you a chance to grab it for free. Yes, really.
So, what’s the deal?
Right now, new and existing T-Mobile customers can get the Pixel 9a for $0 when:
- You add a line
- Or trade in an old phone on most plans
Plus, if you order online or through the T-Life app, T-Mobile is throwing in a free pair of A-series Pixel Buds — great for music, calls, or catching up on podcasts.
Pixel 9a – What We Know So Far (Confirmed Specs)
Here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect from the Pixel 9a:
- Display: 6.1-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400), super smooth 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Google’s own Tensor G3 chip (the same powerhouse inside the Pixel 8 series)
- Cameras:
- Rear: 64 MP main + 13 MP ultra-wide
- Front: 13 MP selfie camera
- Battery: All-day battery life (Google says up to 24+ hours, with Extreme Battery Saver pushing up to 72 hours)
- Charging: Fast charging via USB-C
- Operating System: Android 14 out of the box
- AI Features: Comes with Gemini AI, Google’s latest AI tool for smarter suggestions, summaries, and more
- Build: Sleek and durable — water and dust resistant
- Colors: Expected in classic Pixel shades (exact color names TBD, but likely to include black, mint, and possibly blue)