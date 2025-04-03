T-Mobile’s Big Spring Deal: Get Paid to Switch to 5G Home Internet!

T-Mobile is making it easier (and more rewarding) than ever to switch to its 5G Home Internet with some seriously good deals this spring. Whether you’re tired of slow speeds, expensive bills, or just want to cut ties with your current internet provider, this might be the perfect time to make the move.

Get Up to $1,050 Just for Switching

Starting April 3, T-Mobile is offering up to $1,050 for new customers who sign up for their 5G Home Internet service. Here’s how it works:

$300 Virtual Mastercard – If you pick the All-In Internet plan.

– If you pick the All-In Internet plan. $200 Virtual Mastercard – If you choose the Amplified Internet plan.

– If you choose the Amplified Internet plan. Up to $750 to cover early cancellation fees from your current internet provider.

That means you could walk away with a pretty sweet payout just for upgrading to faster, more reliable internet!

Extra Savings for the 55+ Crowd

If you’re 55 or older, T-Mobile has an even better deal. When you bundle a T-Mobile 55+ phone plan with their Rely Home Internet plan, you’ll save $20 per month. That means you can get two phone lines plus home internet for just $90/month with AutoPay.

For comparison, this is 35% cheaper than similar plans from AT&T and Verizon!

Affordable Plans for Everyone

T-Mobile’s home internet plans start at just $35/month (with AutoPay and a phone line). If you want some extra perks, the Amplified and All-In plans include:

Free Hulu and Paramount+

Advanced cybersecurity protection

Up to $300 in annual perks

Extra Perks for Wireless Customers

If you’re already a T-Mobile wireless customer, bundling your home internet will save you even more money. You can get:

$15/month discount with any voice line

$20/month discount with a 55+ plan (limited time!)

Access to Magenta Status – which includes free in-flight Wi-Fi, streaming perks, weekly freebies from T-Mobile Tuesdays, and discounts on festivals, concerts, and travel.

If you’re looking to save money, ditch contracts, and get better internet, this T-Mobile deal might be a good way to check if T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet is right for you. Visit this page for more information.