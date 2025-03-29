Is Your Phone Ready for T-Mobile’s Starlink Satellite Beta? Find Out Now!

In a notable Super Bowl announcement, T-Mobile revealed that customers across various carriers could enroll in the Starlink beta program, enjoying complimentary access until the end of June. This service initially supports text messaging via satellite, with plans to expand to voice calls in the future.

For those who have registered, T-Mobile is dispatching emails to confirm device compatibility. These communications provide a direct link to verify if your smartphone is optimized for satellite connectivity.

To complete this check, you’ll need your device’s IMEI number, which can be obtained by dialing *#06# or navigating through your phone’s settings. ​

Eligibility and Costs

The beta offers a 90-day free trial. Post-trial, the service is priced at $20 per month for non-T-Mobile subscribers.

T-Mobile customers on the Go5G Next plan will continue to enjoy Starlink access at no additional cost, while those on other plans can subscribe for $15 per month.

Notably, new customers switching to T-Mobile may be eligible for a free year of Starlink satellite service.

Expanding Device Support

T-Mobile is actively collaborating with leading smartphone manufacturers to broaden device compatibility. Software updates are in the pipeline to optimize more handsets for satellite connectivity, ensuring a seamless experience for a wider user base.

This partnership between T-Mobile and Starlink represents a significant advancement in eliminating connectivity dead zones. By integrating satellite technology with existing mobile networks, users can anticipate enhanced coverage and reliability, regardless of their location.​

