‘Free’ T-Mobile Line? Check Your Bill for Surprise Charges

If you recently added a free line to your T-Mobile account through a promotional offer, it’s a good idea to double-check your latest bill. Some customers are reporting unexpected charges for lines that were supposed to be free.​

Last month, T-Mobile rolled out several promotions allowing customers to add an extra line at no additional cost. One such offer targeted long-time subscribers, while another was accessible via a banner in the T Life app. However, reports have surfaced on Reddit (via AndroidAuthority) from users who found charges on their bills after enrolling in these promotions.​

One customer noted a charge of $70.85 for the supposedly free line, along with an additional $26.84 fee for a mid-cycle change. T-Mobile reportedly offered credits and assured the customer that the issue would be resolved in the next billing cycle.

Another user shared that after being offered the promotion, they were later informed they weren’t eligible. They managed to obtain a refund after canceling the line.​

It’s important to note that not all customers are experiencing these issues. Some have reported that their free line was added without any unexpected charges. Additionally, there are comments suggesting that promotional credits can take up to two billing cycles to appear on your account.​

What You Can Do:

Review Your Bill: Check your recent statements to ensure there are no unexpected charges for the new line.

Contact Customer Service: If you notice any discrepancies, reach out to T-Mobile's customer support for clarification.

Be Patient: Understand that promotional credits might not appear immediately and could take a couple of billing cycles.



Staying vigilant and proactive can help ensure that you’re receiving the benefits promised in promotional offers.

Source: AndroidAuthority