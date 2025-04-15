Report: T-Mobile Eyeing Credit Card Launch with Capital One

It appears T-Mobile is once again exploring the launch of its own credit card, this time potentially in collaboration with Capital One.

A recent discovery within the T Life app revealed an image labeled “t_card_account_link,” suggesting upcoming integration of a T-Mobile credit card feature (via The Mobile Report).

This isn’t T-Mobile’s first foray into financial services. The company previously introduced “T-Mobile Money,” a checking and savings account offering competitive interest rates.

Additionally, in 2022, T-Mobile had plans to launch a credit card with Goldman Sachs. However, those plans were shelved in early 2023 as Goldman Sachs stepped back from new credit card programs.

While specific details about the potential Capital One partnership remain scarce, it’s plausible that T-Mobile aims to offer benefits similar to those provided by other carriers. For instance, Verizon’s Visa Signature card offers 4% cash back on select categories, and AT&T’s Points Plus Citi MasterCard provides monthly statement credits.

Notably, T-Mobile had previously removed autopay discounts for credit card payments in 2023, but the introduction of their own card might reinstate such perks for cardholders.

As the mobile carrier credit card market becomes increasingly competitive, T-Mobile’s potential entry with Capital One could offer customers new financial incentives. However, until an official announcement is made, customers should stay tuned for further updates.​

Source: The Mobile Report