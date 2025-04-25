Motorola’s 2025 Razr Lineup Lands at T-Mobile and Metro

Motorola’s iconic Razr is back for 2025, and it’s smarter, sleeker, and more colorful than ever. T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are rolling out the new Razr lineup, featuring the standard Razr, the Razr+, and the all-new Razr Ultra. These foldable phones come packed with AI features, vibrant PANTONE color options, and deals that make upgrading more tempting than ever.
What’s New with the 2025 Razr Series?
The 2025 Razr family brings a trio of options to suit different tastes and budgets:
Motorola Razr (2025): A stylish foldable available in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, offering a balance of performance and affordability.
Motorola Razr+ (2025): Stepping up with enhanced features and available in exclusive colors like Hot Pink and PANTONE Mocha Mousse.
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025): The top-tier model boasting a 50MP triple camera setup, long-lasting battery, and available in PANTONE Scarab and PANTONE Cabaret.
All models are infused with Motorola’s latest AI technology, providing a more personalized and intuitive user experience.
Deals and Offers
T-Mobile:
Get up to $1,000 off any 2025 Razr model with an eligible trade-in or by adding a line on select plans like Go5G Plus or Experience Beyond.
Alternatively, receive $600 off when adding a line or $500 off with a qualifying trade-in on most plans.
Metro by T-Mobile:
New customers can snag the Motorola Razr (2025) for just $319.99 plus tax when bringing their number and signing up for the Metro Flex Unlimited Plus plan.
These offers are available starting May 15, both in stores and online.
Why Consider the 2025 Razr?
Beyond the eye-catching designs and AI enhancements, T-Mobile and Metro are offering a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text, and data. This means your plan’s price won’t increase for the rest of the decade, providing peace of mind alongside cutting-edge technology.
Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a fashion-forward user, or someone looking for a reliable and stylish smartphone, the 2025 Motorola Razr lineup offers something for everyone.