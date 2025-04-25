Motorola’s 2025 Razr Lineup Lands at T-Mobile and Metro

Motorola’s iconic Razr is back for 2025, and it’s smarter, sleeker, and more colorful than ever. T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are rolling out the new Razr lineup, featuring the standard Razr, the Razr+, and the all-new Razr Ultra. These foldable phones come packed with AI features, vibrant PANTONE color options, and deals that make upgrading more tempting than ever.​

What’s New with the 2025 Razr Series?

The 2025 Razr family brings a trio of options to suit different tastes and budgets:

  • Motorola Razr (2025): A stylish foldable available in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, offering a balance of performance and affordability.​
  • Motorola Razr+ (2025): Stepping up with enhanced features and available in exclusive colors like Hot Pink and PANTONE Mocha Mousse.​
  • Motorola Razr Ultra (2025): The top-tier model boasting a 50MP triple camera setup, long-lasting battery, and available in PANTONE Scarab and PANTONE Cabaret.​

All models are infused with Motorola’s latest AI technology, providing a more personalized and intuitive user experience.

Deals and Offers

T-Mobile:

  • Get up to $1,000 off any 2025 Razr model with an eligible trade-in or by adding a line on select plans like Go5G Plus or Experience Beyond.
  • Alternatively, receive $600 off when adding a line or $500 off with a qualifying trade-in on most plans.

Metro by T-Mobile:

These offers are available starting May 15, both in stores and online.

Why Consider the 2025 Razr?

Beyond the eye-catching designs and AI enhancements, T-Mobile and Metro are offering a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text, and data. This means your plan’s price won’t increase for the rest of the decade, providing peace of mind alongside cutting-edge technology.​

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a fashion-forward user, or someone looking for a reliable and stylish smartphone, the 2025 Motorola Razr lineup offers something for everyone.​

For more details, visit T-Mobile’s official announcement.

