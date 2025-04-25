Pixel 9 Owners Can’t Tap Into T-Mobile’s Latest 5G Upgrade Yet

A few days ago, ​T-Mobile officially rolled out its 5G Advanced network nationwide, promising faster speeds, lower latency, and smarter performance across the U.S. However, if you’re a Pixel owner, there’s a catch—you might not be able to tap into these benefits just yet.​

Think of 5G Advanced as the next evolution of 5G, similar to how LTE Advanced was a step up from standard LTE. It’s built on the 3GPP Release 18 standard and brings enhancements like better carrier aggregation, improved performance in crowded areas (like stadiums), and more efficient power usage.

T-Mobile’s implementation combines features from both Release 17 and 18 to deliver a more robust network experience. The carrier’s nationwide 5G Advanced network is powered by its standalone 5G infrastructure, which doesn’t rely on older 4G cores. This setup allows for quicker software updates and a more seamless integration of new technologies.​

But as reported by Android Authority, not everyone can enjoy 5G Advanced right now.

Here’s the downside: Google’s Pixel 9 series, equipped with the Exynos 5400 modem, doesn’t support the 3GPP Release 18 standard required for 5G Advanced. This means that, despite being on T-Mobile’s network, Pixel 9 users won’t experience the enhanced speeds and features of 5G Advanced.​

In contrast, devices with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or 8 Gen 3 Elite chipsets—like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13—are compatible with the new standard and can fully utilize T-Mobile’s upgraded network.​

While Pixel users may feel left out, it’s possible that future Pixel models will incorporate modems compatible with 5G Advanced. For now, those seeking to leverage T-Mobile’s latest network enhancements might consider devices with the necessary hardware support.

Source: Android Authority