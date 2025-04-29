Celebrate Mom with T-Mobile’s Tech Gifts and Travel Perks

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and while flowers and chocolates are classic, T-Mobile is offering a tech-savvy way to show appreciation for the moms in our lives.

This year, the carrier has teamed up with lifestyle influencer and mom, Sam Looney, to curate a selection of devices and plans that multitasking moms will genuinely appreciate.

Looney, known for sharing her family’s travel adventures and home DIY projects, emphasizes the importance of reliable tech in her daily life. “Moms really do the most, so they deserve a gift that shows how much they’re loved and appreciated — and a gift in mobile tech is a great option,” she says.

She highlights how devices help capture memories, manage household tasks, and keep everything running smoothly.

One standout recommendation is the new Google Pixel 9a, especially in the eye-catching iris color. With its impressive camera capabilities and built-in AI assistant, Gemini, it’s designed to make a mom’s life easier and more fun.

Plus, T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 9a “on us” when trading in an eligible device or adding a line on most plans, with 24 monthly bill credits (plus tax).

T-Mobile’s new plans, Experience More and Experience Beyond, add even more value. These plans come with perks like free in-flight Wi-Fi on major domestic airlines, unlimited data and texting in over 215 countries, and a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text, and data.

Experience Beyond even includes satellite connectivity through T-Satellite with Starlink, ensuring moms stay connected wherever they are.

So this Mother’s Day, consider giving the gift of connectivity and convenience. With T-Mobile’s latest deals and devices, it’s easier than ever to show Mom just how much she means to you.

For more details on these offers, visit T-Mobile’s official announcement.