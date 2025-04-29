Mint Mobile Introduces T-Mobile Home Internet for Select Users

Mint Mobile is now offering T-Mobile’s Home Internet service to select customers. This move comes after T-Mobile’s acquisition of Mint Mobile, aiming to expand its home internet offerings.​

The Mobile Report recently obtained leaked internal documents that talked about the new home internet plans offered by Mint Mobile. Redditors had also been talking about the service.

These plans include the following options: ​

These plans include the following options:

Rely: Priced at $35/month, this entry-level plan offers basic home internet services.​

Amplified : At $45/month, it provides enhanced capacity for multiple devices and includes the newer Gen 4 gateway.

All-In: For $55/month, this top-tier plan bundles streaming subscriptions like Hulu (With Ads) and ViX Premium, catering to households with numerous connected devices.​

Each plan comes with a 5-year price lock guarantee, ensuring consistent monthly rates for subscribers.​

Unfortunately, not everyone can sign up for the service.

Right now, It is exclusive to existing Mint Mobile voice customers. Eligible users will receive an email invitation and can activate the offer through a unique promo banner in the Mint Mobile app.

There’s no information yet on when or if these plans will be available to non-Mint customers.

This initiative allows Mint Mobile to leverage T-Mobile’s 5G infrastructure, offering affordable home internet solutions to its customer base. It’s a strategic move to provide more value to existing users and potentially attract new ones seeking bundled services.

Source: The Mobile Report