Report Reveals T-Mobile Will Change How It Discounts Devices on Plans
One of the reasons why people stick with their wireless carriers is because of the promotions they offer. But unfortunately, things might be changing for T-Mobile, especially with reports that reveal the Un-carrier plans to limit device promotions on discounted plans.
According to a leaked document obtained by The Mobile Report, it’s possible that T-Mobile will now be restricting its regular plans from getting high-value promotions. The plans that will be affected by this include 55+, First Responders, and Military plans. The document reveals that T-Mobile will soon be restricting “segmented” rate plans from getting promotion values for their highest devices.
The leaked document reveals that the new change will be implemented starting Friday, October 4. While customers on T-Mo’s discounted “segmented” plans will still get a discount, it won’t be as much as the ones on a non-discounted plan. As seen on the leaked document, customers on the Go5G Next plan will get an $800 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24. Meanwhile, customers on the Go5G Next 55+ will only receive $600 off.
We’ll have to wait for an official announcement from T-Mobile on how it plans to go about with the discounts.
Source: The Mobile Report