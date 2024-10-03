Ultra Mobile Now Offers Uncapped Data on Its Unlimited and Unlimited+ Plan
Ultra Mobile recently made a big announcement that would change the game for its customers. As revealed in a press release, the T-Mobile-owned MVNO is now offering unlimited and uncapped plans. With this new announcement, Ultra Mobile customers can stream, browse, and connect without worrying about its high-speed data cap.
The best part about the announcement is that it is effective immediately. Both new and existing customers on Ultra Unlimited and Ultra Unlimited+ plans can enjoy the uncapped service at no additional cost.
As part of the announcement, Ultra Mobile is giving away six months of Ultra Unlimited and six months of streaming service to 50 lucky winners. New customers on the plan will automatically be entered into the giveaway once they purchase a plan. If you would like to know more about this giveaway, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile