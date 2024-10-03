Users Report Network Issues With T-Mobile, Verizon, and Others
Days after Verizon Wireless encountered an hours-long network outage, customers have reported another problem with their connection. This time, other carriers are affected, such as T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, Google Fi, and Boost Mobile.
DownDetector received multiple reports from users regarding the problem. T-Mobile subscribers started complaining about an issue around 2:29 pm ET. Most of the users who complained revealed that they could not use their 5G home internet and mobile internet service. T-Mo customers in Springfield, Virginia also lost their cellular service, which affected users of T-Mobile-owned MVNO, Mint Mobile, in the area. Other cities that have reported a problem with T-Mobile’s network include:
- Fairfax, Springfield, Fredricksburg, Alexandria, Virginia
- Washington, D.C.
- Vienna, Maryland
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Corpus Christi, Texas
As for Verizon, a small number of customers complained about an error today. But as PhoneArena reported, the network might not be affected except that some users could not get a call through a T-Mobile customer and assumed their network was done. But some users have complained of having issues with their mobile phone, could not get a signal, and trouble accessing mobile internet. The areas where a Verizon outage was reported include:
- New York City, New York
- Lansing, Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Atlanta, Georgia
- East Lansing, Michigan
- Chicago, Illinois
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Los Angeles, California
T-Mobile has responded to the report and shared that the limited outage was caused by a “third-party transport vendor” for customers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.
