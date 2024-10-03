Users Report Network Issues With T-Mobile, Verizon, and Others

Days after Verizon Wireless encountered an hours-long network outage, customers have reported another problem with their connection. This time, other carriers are affected, such as T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, Google Fi, and Boost Mobile.

DownDetector received multiple reports from users regarding the problem. T-Mobile subscribers started complaining about an issue around 2:29 pm ET. Most of the users who complained revealed that they could not use their 5G home internet and mobile internet service.  T-Mo customers in Springfield, Virginia also lost their cellular service, which affected users of T-Mobile-owned MVNO, Mint Mobile, in the area. Other cities that have reported a problem with T-Mobile’s network include: 

  • Fairfax, Springfield, Fredricksburg, Alexandria, Virginia
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Vienna, Maryland
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Corpus Christi, Texas

As for Verizon, a small number of customers complained about an error today. But as PhoneArena reported, the network might not be affected except that some users could not get a call through a T-Mobile customer and assumed their network was done. But some users have complained of having issues with their mobile phone, could not get a signal, and trouble accessing mobile internet. The areas where a Verizon outage was reported include:

  • New York City, New York
  • Lansing, Pennsylvania
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • East Lansing, Michigan
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • Los Angeles, California

T-Mobile has responded to the report and shared that the limited outage was caused by a “third-party transport vendor” for customers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. 

Source: PhoneArena

