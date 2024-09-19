T-Mobile Unveils Its Network for First Responders: T-Priority
T-Mobile is joining the move to support first responders by providing them a new solution that helps them stay connected every day and in the event of an emergency. During today’s Capital Markets Day event, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert unveiled T-Priority, an unprecedented support for first responders that comes with the following:
- The world’s first network slice for first responders built on T-Mobile’s 5G Standalone Core
- Best-in-class partners with industry partners like Motorola Solutions, Ericsson, and 3rd-Eye Technologies, Inc.
- T-Mobile’s own 24/7 emergency response team
During the event, T-Mobile announced that the City of New York will be the first customer for T-Priority.
New York City Chief Technology Officer, Matthew Fraser, said:
“Our north star for the City of New York is to make it safer and more affordable for all New Yorkers, including our dedicated public servants. Providing our agencies and all city employees with the latest technologies is crucial to achieving this mission, and with T-Priority we will continue to do so.”
Sievert also said:
“First responders put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and they deserve nothing less than the most advanced connectivity solutions to do their critical work. With T-Priority, we’re more committed than ever to serving those who serve us all by delivering a dedicated 5G solution to agencies of all sizes across the country. At T-Mobile, our job is to make sure first responders can count on a consistent 5G experience that will evolve to meet the changing needs of the first responder mission, backed by a dedicated, award-winning support system, to be ready when it matters most.”
Other day-to-day T-Priority features include:
- Priority access and preemption for voice and data on the nation’s leading 5G network.
- 2.5x faster speeds on average than other providers for data-intensive communications.
- 40% more 5G capacity than other providers to help more first responders stay connected.
- More 5G coverage than AT&T and Verizon, with T-Mobile covering 98% of Americans. And T-Mobile recently made significant investment to expand coverage in rural America to tackle coverage gaps.
- Enhanced security with access to a security slice from T-Mobile SASE that helps defend against cyberthreats.
For more information on T-Priority, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile