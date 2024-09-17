T-Mobile Submits Filing Opposing FCC’s Proposed 60-Day Device Unlocking Policy

Back in June, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed to lower the required number of days for carriers to unlock devices. Instead of the current number of days, the FCC wants carriers to limit this to just 60 days. T-Mobile has reacted to this and submitted a new filing to the FCC.

In its filing, T-Mobile explained why it opposed the new policy. The Un-carrier met with FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starksand and Flynn Rico-Johnson, a wireless policy advisor. They discussed that T-Mobile’s current unlocking rules allow them to offer new devices to customers at discounted rates. Although the Un-carrier knows the FCC meant well, it worries that the proposed change will affect its ability to allow customers to pay their devices in installments. As a result, this would undermine competition and restrict the choice of customers.

As of this writing, the different carriers in the US have varying locking periods and requirements. But it’s been a common practice for carriers to lock these devices to their networks until their contractual requirements have been met or a percentage of the cost of the device has been paid off. If the FCC’s proposal will be implemented, all carriers in the country will need to follow the 60-day uniform device unlocking policy.

T-Mobile hopes the Congress will step in to authorize the change, especially since it is unsure whether the FCC has enough legal authority to impose this rule since it can greatly affect the economy.

Source: PhoneArena