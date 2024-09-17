Report: Hacker Gains Access to T-Mobile’s Internal Files Via Third-Party Firm

Update 10:54 am ET Sept. 17, 2024:

A T-Mobile representative reached out to correct us that this incident did not involve T-Mobile US. The rep shared that “it may be a T-Mobile brand outside of the US.”

This correction reveals that T-Mobile US and any of its brands in the US were not affected by this data breach.

The original article is below.

—

It looks like T-Mobile has been involved in a new data breach after a cybercriminal claims to have hacked into T-Mo’s IT service and consulting partner, Capgemini.

The cybercriminal, aka grep, claimed that they broke into the Paris-based IT services and consulting company. They alleged that they were able to steal 20GB of sensitive information, which includes the database, source code, employee information, and credentials from Capgemini’s client roster.

The hacker claims they were able to gain access to T-Mo’s virtual machine logs, confidential information, and internal project files. The breach, along with samples, were announced through BreachForums.

Although Grep claims they were able to steal more data, they decided to focus on the large, confidential files. As PhoneArena reports, we don’t know yet if T-Mobile had already been alerted of the hack.

Source: PhoneArena