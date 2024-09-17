Price Increase Won’t Affect T-Mobile Customers With “Hulu On Us” Perk

At the start of the year, T-Mobile offered a “Hulu On Us” perk to customers who would subscribe to its premium Go5G Next plan. The Un-carrier previously offered the perk for either six months or an “indefinite” period, depending on the customers’ Netflix package. While those who received six months of Hulu On Us had used up the perk by now, those with an “indefinite” Hulu On Us are wondering if they will continue receiving the perk despite the price increase.

This is because Disney announced last month that it will increasing the prices on every plan (including Hulu) by as much as 25%. The price increase will take effect on October 17th. After receiving an email regarding the price change, T-Mobile customers were left wondering if it affects their plan perk too.

In the email sent out by Hulu, it explained that “price changes will not impact any pending service credits.” As shared by The Mobile Report, customers can check their Hulu accounts and see a section on the Account page that reads:

“You have this included with your promotion, promotion ends 01/25/25.”

This end date depends on when you redeemed your “Hulu On Us” perk from T-Mobile.

At this point, we don’t know for sure what will happen to the perk. When the Un-carrier advertised this perk, it offered it as a “permanent benefit” instead of just a one-year subscription. It’s possible that once the first year of service is over, customers will receive a new code to redeem on their Hulu accounts. The publication also pointed out that T-Mobile could ask customers to connect their Hulu accounts to their T-Mo accounts so they can be “charged” the monthly cost. But T-Mobile will also credit this off.

We’ll have to wait for further announcements regarding this.

Source: The Mobile Report