T-Mobile Opens Pre-Orders for Apple iPhone 16 Devices
Apple unveiled its latest iPhone devices earlier this week. Along with that, T-Mobile has shared its promotions for these devices. If you’re looking forward to this device, you’ll be pleased to know that pre-orders start tomorrow, Sept. 13.
With T-Mobile’s pre-order offer, you can get any of the iPhone 16 devices for free:
- Get a free iPhone 16 Pro (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 16 model) when trading in on Go5G Next.
- Right now, you also get $200 back to spend at T-Mobile for every new line you switch to Go5G Next or Go5G Plus (up to 4 lines) from eligible carriers – all stackable with other offers for a savings of up to $1,200!
- Pick up any new Apple Watch and get $300 off the second when you add a watch line.
You can learn more about these offers here.