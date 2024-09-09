Apple iPhone 16 Lands on T-Mobile
Apple has just unveiled its latest iPhone series: the iPhone 16. And now, we’re learning more about the device and where it will be available.
Wasting no time to announce the exciting news is T-Mobile, who will be offering a free iPhone 16 Pro with trade-in (or up to $1,000 off on any of the iPhone 16 devices). The offer will be available starting Friday, September 13. The other promotions that T-Mobile is offering include:
- iPhone 16 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 16 model) when trading in on Go5G Next.
- Go5G Next includes the freedom to upgrade every year and customers always get the same great phone deals as new customers.
- iPhone 16 on Us (or up to $830 off any iPhone 16 model) when trading in on Go5G Plus
- And, Go5G customers can get the same deal when trading in and adding a line.
- For a limited time, customers also get $200 back to spend at T-Mobile for every new line they switch to Go5G Next or Go5G Plus (up to 4 lines) from eligible carriers.
- Families can get four iPhone 16 on Us and four new voice lines for just $25/line when trading in four eligible devices.
- Pick up any new Apple Watch and get $300 off the second when adding a new watch line.
You can also get free next day shipping and activation when you order any of these new devices via T-Mobile’s website or the T Life app.
Metro by T-Mobile users can also get $300 off on any iPhone 16 with eligible trade-in via instant rebate when you switch and sign-up for Metro Flex Plus starting September 20. Instead of paying $799 for the device, you only have to pay $529; this makes it the lowest price for the device to date.
For more information on T-Mobile’s offer, visit this page.