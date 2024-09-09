T-Mobile Hosts Telco Network API Challenge With hubraum
T-Mobile is working with hubraum, Deutsche Telekom’s tech incubator brand, to host a global API competition. In its announcement today, T-Mobile invited both developers and innovators to explore new business opportunities through the use of APIs.
The competition will focus on five key areas where APIs can be connected with telecoms:
- Automotive: For use cases like connected cars or autonomous vehicles.
- Broadcasting: APIs for broadcasting could improve streaming efficiencies for production teams.
- Government: Public institutions rely on secure and compliant data sharing to automate processes to deliver more efficient, transparent, and responsive services to citizens.
- Healthcare: To create more connected, secure, and responsive healthcare ecosystems that better meet the needs of patients, providers, and other stakeholders.
- Industrial: Manufacturing companies require reliable and consistent connectivity to transform their production processes. Energy providers operating increasingly smart grids need to leverage real-time data, automate processes, and integrate advanced technologies.
Submissions will be accepted from today until Oct. 18, 2024. There will be a total of three phases that participants can expect:
- Phase 1: North America applicants will be reviewed by T-Mobile US and applicants in the EU will be reviewed by Deutsche Telekom.
- Phase 2: Up to 50 selected applicants from both U.S. and EU will be invited to pitch their innovation ideas to judges in an online session. The 20 best teams (10 from US and 10 from EU) selected at this stage shall be awarded “Best Use Case” inclusion in a report published by T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom following the competition.
- Phase 3: 10 teams (5 from US and 5 from EU) shall be selected to move forward and invited to demonstrate their final solutions on-site at T-Mobile’s 5G Hub in Bellevue, Wash. or with Deutsche Telekom’s hubraum lab in Krakow.
The winner will receive the following:
- 5G Developer Bundle Kit
- Business Consultation Opportunity
- Others
To learn more about this contest, you can visit this page.