T-Mobile Tuesdays’ Next Giveaway is a Rechargeable Flashlight
*Not the actual photo
September is National Preparedness Month. Along with this, the Un-carrier shared a reminder to prepare for natural emergencies. It’s possible that it has set up the next T-Mobile Tuesday giveaway to coincide with this initiative.
As reported by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile’s next physical giveaway comes in the form of a branded flashlight. In its internal memo, T-Mobile noted:
“We’re brightening our customers’ day with this free rechargeable flashlight!
Here’s the scoop:
-Find a safe place to keep these under wraps until the in-store offer date.
-Offer and timing details can be found in the HUB.
-Hold until after store opening on the assigned Tuesday to hand out to customers.
-Verify the customer redeemed the offer in T-Mobile Tuesdays before issuing this item.
-Let’s always put your customers first and reserve this swag for them!
-Don’t miss the opportunity to let customers know about our current promotions and products while they are in the store!”
The publication also revealed that the flashlight comes with a 250mAh internal rechargeable battery. You don’t have to worry about using USB cables since the flashlight plugs directly into a wall to charge.
Right now, there’s no word on when this physical freebie will be available, but it should be soon.
Source: The Mobile Report