T-Mobile Tuesdays’ Next Giveaway is a Rechargeable Flashlight

*Not the actual photo

September is National Preparedness Month. Along with this, the Un-carrier shared a reminder to prepare for natural emergencies. It’s possible that it has set up the next T-Mobile Tuesday giveaway to coincide with this initiative. 

As reported by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile’s next physical giveaway comes in the form of a branded flashlight. In its internal memo, T-Mobile noted: 

“We’re brightening our customers’ day with this free rechargeable flashlight!

Here’s the scoop:

-Find a safe place to keep these under wraps until the in-store offer date.

-Offer and timing details can be found in the HUB.

-Hold until after store opening on the assigned Tuesday to hand out to customers.

-Verify the customer redeemed the offer in T-Mobile Tuesdays before issuing this item.

-Let’s always put your customers first and reserve this swag for them!

-Don’t miss the opportunity to let customers know about our current promotions and products while they are in the store!”

The publication also revealed that the flashlight comes with a 250mAh internal rechargeable battery. You don’t have to worry about using USB cables since the flashlight plugs directly into a wall to charge. 

Right now, there’s no word on when this physical freebie will be available, but it should be soon. 

Source: The Mobile Report

