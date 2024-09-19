T-Mobile Partners With NVIDIA, Ericsson, Nokia for AI-RAN Innovation Center

During today’s Capital Markets Day event, T-Mobile announced a new collaboration with NVIDIA, Ericsson, and Nokia. This partnership aims to further advance its 5G leadership position by driving the future of mobile networks with the use of AI. Together, the Un-carrier plans to revolutionize radio access networks (RAN)’s capabilities to further support customers.

The partnership will use NVIDIA AI Aerial platform T-Mobile’s 5G network and Ericsson and Nokia’s telecommunications solutions. These companies are investing in the first AI-RAN Innovation Center, which will be based in Bellevue, Washington. The partnership focuses on combining RAN and AI innovation together to create transformational network experiences for customers.

Here are some important messages from the announcement:

Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO:

​​“Just like T-Mobile led in 5G, we intend to lead in the next wave of network technology, for the benefit of our customers. AI-RAN at T-Mobile will be all about unlocking the massive capacity and performance that customers increasingly demand from mobile networks. AI-RAN has tremendous potential to completely transform the future of mobile networks, but it will be difficult to get right. That’s why T-Mobile is jumping in now to help lead the way with our partners. This collaboration between T-Mobile, NVIDIA, Nokia and Ericsson will truly define what’s next in mobile networks in the 5G Advanced era and beyond, and drive real progress where it’s needed. This group of visionaries will work together at our new Bellevue AI-RAN Innovation Center, and the partnership will not only propel the mobile network industry forward, but also has the potential to eventually advance many others as well.”

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA Founder and CEO:

“AI will reinvent the wireless communication network and industry — going beyond voice, data, and video to support a wide range of new applications like generative AI and robotics. NVIDIA AI Aerial is a platform that unifies communications, computing and AI. Working closely with the industry’s leaders, we will extend AI traffic to wireless networks and use AI to reinvent wireless communications.”

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson:

“Ericsson is excited to contribute to the ‘Joint AI-RAN Innovation Center’, which is set to drive standardization, industry alignment, and accelerate the adoption of AI-RAN technologies. This paves the way for potentially limitless innovations in network performance, reliability, and efficiency. As a founding member of the AI-RAN Alliance, we are not only committed to positioning the United States as a leader in the commercialization of AI-RAN solutions but also to exploring and harnessing future opportunities in multi-purpose cellular and AI-optimized networks.”

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, Nokia:

“AI is a game-changer for every industry, but particularly in telecoms where it will revolutionize networks and enable a variety of new applications. Our U.S headquartered Nokia Bell Labs is leading our global AI research so it is a natural fit to extend our partnership with T-Mobile on the development of their AI-RAN Innovation Center in Bellevue, Washington. We look forward to collaborating on new AI-RAN innovations to transform network security, performance and efficiency with the aim of yielding savings in network operations and increasing monetization opportunities for operators.”

To learn more about this collaboration, visit this page.