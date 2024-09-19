T-Mobile Partners With OpenAI to Create IntentCX
Another announcement that T-Mobile made during its Capital Markets Day event is that they have signed a multi-year agreement with OpenAI that promises to “revolutionize the customer experience and reset customer success benchmarks for companies around the world.”
Using technologies from both companies, T-Mobile and OpenAI are custom-building IntentCX, the first intent-driven AI-decisioning platform of its kind. This technology comes with secure access to T-Mobile data and OpenAI’s ability to comprehend customer intent and sentiment in real time. As a result, IntentCX can “apply meaningful understanding and knowledge of the customer to every interaction, offer solutions to resolve issues, and even take proactive actions on their behalf.”
IntentCX is set to launch in 2025. It will be trained in T-Mobile’s Team of Experts business process and have access to “billions of data points from actual customer interactions, including their real-time experience within the network and on services like T-Life.”
Once IntentCX rolls out, it will be able to provide the following services to T-Mobile customers:
- Personalized service: Using knowledge from real customer data and the TEX’s team’s award-winning service approach to respond to and solve customer pain points. IntentCX will deliver AI-driven, individualized solutions for T-Mobile’s award-winning customer service representatives to support customers, and in certain cases augment their work with automated customer interactions, to maximize the success of every customer journey.
- Real engagement: Comprehending conversations, navigating complex, multi-threaded conversations, and even keeping previous context in mind – in multiple languages. So, every customer feels heard and understood.
- Proactive Action: IntentCX will connect directly to T-Mobile’s transaction and care systems, to preemptively identify and address customer needs and, where needed, execute tasks autonomously with customer permission. Not just AI-summarized information, but actual solutions.
- Real-time decisioning: If a customer contacts T-Mobile about an issue with T-Mobile’s network or service, IntentCX will analyze T-Mobile’s network and service data in real-time and provide a solution that’s appropriate to the moment. This is an unprecedented approach to customer journey management.
- Faster responses: Scalability to manage thousands of conversations and hundreds of actions simultaneously, delivering customer faster, more efficient service.
- Security: Implementing the highest level of privacy and security measures across every transaction.
To know more about this partnership, visit this page.