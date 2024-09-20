iPhone 16 Devices Now Available at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile
Apple’s latest iPhone series is now available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. As a refresher, here are the ongoing iPhone 16 deals available at T-Mobile:
- Get a free iPhone 16 Pro (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 16 model) when trading in on Go5G Next.
- Right now, you also get $200 back to spend at T-Mobile for every new line you switch to Go5G Next or Go5G Plus (up to 4 lines) from eligible carriers – all stackable with other offers for a savings of up to $1,200!
- Pick up any new Apple Watch and get $300 off the second when you add a watch line.
Additionally, Metro by T-Mobile is offering $300 off on any iPhone 16 device when you switch to Metro Flex Plus. This promotion comes with an eligible trade-in via instant rebate.
You can visit T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile’s website for more information on these devices.