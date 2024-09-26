T-Mobile Reroutes 988 Calls for Mental Health Support to Closest Crisis Center
T-Mobile has stepped up to help customers who need mental health support. As revealed in an announcement today, T-Mobile customers calling 988 will now be routed to local crisis centers when they need mental health support. This move makes T-Mobile an industry leader as they are the first in wireless to enable georouting for 988 calls nationwide.
T-Mobile started routing calls made to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to crisis centers last week. Instead of routing the customer’s call to the area code of their phone number, the call will be directed to a crisis center closest to their actual location.
T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, had this to say about this news:
“T-Mobile’s network was the first to connect 988 callers directly to local crisis teams prepared to provide community-specific support and resources. Around 80% of calls to the 988 Lifeline are done through wireless phones, and many people have phone numbers with different area codes from where they live, work or visit. Georouting ensures that those seeking help will reach the available crisis center nearest their location for support. It’s about making sure help is there when and where it’s needed most.”
Source: T-Mobile