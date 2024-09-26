Metro by T-Mobile Earns Recognition as Fastest Prepaid Wireless Brand in the US
Metro by T-Mobile has earned a new recognition for itself.
Ookla recently released the results of its first ever Prepaid Wireless Speedtest Connectivity Report. The study analyzed the network performance of the prepaid brands in the country, which named Metro by T-Mobile as the fastest prepaid wireless brand in the US.
The study found that Metro by T-Mobile dominated the following:
- Fastest Prepaid Network: Download speeds 1.3x times faster than the closest prepaid competitor with the fastest median upload speeds nationwide. Metro’s median download speeds are even nearly 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T.
This means Metro customers can get to the things they want faster than any others. Download that movie minutes before your flight takes off or upload the photos Grandma keeps asking for to the family album. With Metro it all gets done faster.
- Fastest 5G Prepaid Network: If you thought the above was fast, strap in – ‘cause 5G is even faster.
With median download speeds at 217 Mbps, everything from mobile gaming, downloading 4K content, video calls and so much more are going to be faster than ever with Metro’s blazing 5G speeds.
- Most Consistent (tie): According to Ookla, the higher the score the more likely customers enjoy acceptable network performance and quality in the places that matter most.
You can read more about the study here.