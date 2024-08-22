Mint Mobile Gives You More Reasons to Switch With a Free 3-Month Offer
After recent price hike announcements from AT&T and Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile is responding by giving these customers an irresistible offer. If you are among the affected customers, you can switch to Mint Mobile and get up to four additional lines free for three months. But is this a really good offer? Let’s do the math.
Mint Mobile’s plans start at $15 per month. When you sign up for the offer, you won’t have to pay for the four extra lines for three months. This translates to $3 per line for a family line with five members hooked up to the unlimited premium service for three months.
Mint Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer, Aron North, said:
“At Mint, our mission is to right the wrongs of AT&T and Verizon… who have collectively raised prices 11 times in just the last year. Their antics give us yet another opportunity to fight back on behalf of wireless customers. While they charge more for less, we’re giving people more for less. And you can’t get more less than free.”
Once the three-month period ends, full-price plan options are available for all lines. You can learn more about this offer here.
Source: T-Mobile