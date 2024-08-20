Report: T-Mobile Support Team Uses Third-Party Service to Collect Sensitive Data
After the rise of data security concerns and hacks, people have become more cautious about the links they click on and the information they share. This is why when T-Mobile’s T-Force social media support team sent out a form hosted by a third-party company, it got a lot of users scared whether this was a hacking attempt or phishing scam.
As reported by The Mobile Report, the specialized support team is using Khoros to collect information from customers. The report shared a screenshot of a “Handset Upgrade Form” that T-Force sent out. Since the URL for the form appears suspicious, it got a lot of users worried about the legitimacy of the form.
But as the report confirmed, the link is legitimate. Members of the support team confirmed that they are using the new service to collect sensitive data. By using a secure form, customer service staff do not have to receive or see private information of the customers.
It’s worrying, however, that T-Mobile did not host the form on its own servers. It previously handled sensitive data using T-Mobile’s domain, so we’re wondering why this had to be changed. But hopefully, Khoros will be a more secure solution for such information.
Source: The Mobile Report