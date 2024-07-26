Here are the Deals that T-Mobile is Currently Running
It’s back to school season and T-Mobile is not yet done with its exclusive offers. Earlier this week, the Un-carrier released the SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 as part of its Back-to-School deals. And today, T-Mobile has announced other deals that are worth looking into.
Here is a list of all the offers that T-Mobile is currently running for this season:
Smartphones:
- FREE (up to $1,000 off) motorola razr+ or motorola razr when adding a line or switching to Go5G Plus/Next
- Half off (up to $500 off) motorola razr+ or motorola razr when trading in an eligible device and switching to Go5G
- Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (or up to $1,100 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6) when adding a line or trading-in a device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.
Wearables & Accessories:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch7 on Us 40mm or 44mm (or up to $380 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra) when adding a watch line.
- Select Samsung Galaxy Watches on Us (up to $350) when picking up a Samsung Galaxy Watch of equal or greater value and adding a watch line — a.k.a. BOGO!
- Can’t choose? Bundle up. Get 3 essentials (case, screen protector, charger) plus select Samsung Galaxy Buds and take 25% off the total bundle price (in-store only starting 7/24)
These offers are available to new and existing customers. For more information, you can visit T-Mobile’s website.