Here are the Deals that T-Mobile is Currently Running

It’s back to school season and T-Mobile is not yet done with its exclusive offers. Earlier this week, the Un-carrier released the SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 as part of its Back-to-School deals. And today, T-Mobile has announced other deals that are worth looking into. 

Here is a list of all the offers that T-Mobile is currently running for this season:

Smartphones: 

  • FREE (up to $1,000 off) motorola razr+ or motorola razr when adding a line or switching to Go5G Plus/Next 
  • Half off (up to $500 off) motorola razr+ or motorola razr when trading in an eligible device and switching to Go5G 
  • Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (or up to $1,100 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6) when adding a line or trading-in a device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next

Wearables & Accessories: 

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch7 on Us 40mm or 44mm (or up to $380 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra) when adding a watch line. 
  • Select Samsung Galaxy Watches on Us (up to $350) when picking up a Samsung Galaxy Watch of equal or greater value and adding a watch line — a.k.a. BOGO! 
  • Can’t choose? Bundle up. Get 3 essentials (case, screen protector, charger) plus select Samsung Galaxy Buds and take 25% off the total bundle price (in-store only starting 7/24)

These offers are available to new and existing customers. For more information, you can visit T-Mobile’s website

