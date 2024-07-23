T-Mobile Launches New SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 In Time for School
It’s back to school season. And for many, this is the first time their kids are attending big school. If you’re a parent of a young child, this may be a scary experience for you too. Thankfully, T-Mobile has introduced a new product that will help relieve you of some of that anxiety.
T-Mobile’s new SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 is launching tomorrow, Wednesday, July 24. This wearable device comes with the same features that the first generation offered:
- Real-time location tracking
- Talk and text capability
- Virtual boundary alerts
- Help button
- Task reminders
- School mode
But this time around, the new wearable comes with new features:
- LED flashlight
- Dual cameras for video calling and selfies
- More games
- Bluetooth connectivity to pair with wireless earbuds
The SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 is for sale at $174. But for a limited time period, new and existing customers can pick up the device for free when adding a SyncUP KIDS WATCH plan. To learn more about this wearable device, visit this page.