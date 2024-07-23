T-Mobile Launches New SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 In Time for School

It’s back to school season. And for many, this is the first time their kids are attending big school. If you’re a parent of a young child, this may be a scary experience for you too. Thankfully, T-Mobile has introduced a new product that will help relieve you of some of that anxiety. 

T-Mobile’s new SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 is launching tomorrow, Wednesday, July 24. This wearable device comes with the same features that the first generation offered: 

  • Real-time location tracking
  • Talk and text capability
  • Virtual boundary alerts
  • Help button
  • Task reminders
  • School mode

 But this time around, the new wearable comes with new features:

  • LED flashlight
  • Dual cameras for video calling and selfies
  • More games
  • Bluetooth connectivity to pair with wireless earbuds

The SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 is for sale at $174. But for a limited time period, new and existing customers can pick up the device for free when adding a SyncUP KIDS WATCH plan. To learn more about this wearable device, visit this page.

Tags: , ,