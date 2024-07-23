T-Mobile Tuesdays’ Pickleball Set Freebie is Here
Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed that the next physical item that T-Mobile would be giving away with its T-Mobile Tuesdays offer was a pickleball kit. At that time, it was unclear when this physical gift would be ready to pick up. But now, we learned that it is now available at T-Mobile stores.
According to PhoneArena, T-Mobile customers were already able to claim their free pickleball set, which includes a couple of Magenta pickleball paddles with a white T-Mobile “T” logo in the middle and a black handle; and a white ball.
Unfortunately, some of the customers who were already able to pick up this gift have complained about the paddles being too heavy and made from wood. It’s likely this isn’t suitable for advanced or professional pickleball players, but it is a good beginner paddle for new players.
Still, this is a welcomed gift for those who are considering joining a new sport for exercise or a hobby. Do you plan on picking one up soon?
Source: PhoneArena