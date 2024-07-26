Did You Receive This Dubious Email from “T-Mobile” Too?

T-Mobile customers are sharing a recent email they received from their wireless carrier. If you are a T-Mo customer, be on the lookout for an email with the subject: “T-Mobile Confirmation: Plan Cancelled.”

According to users on Reddit, the mysterious email discussed the next steps after the subscriber deletes his Mobile Internet account and how they can restart service if they wanted. Although the email seems legit, the Redditor who started the thread was out at sea and is part of active military service. He also didn’t have access to his phone, which makes this a suspicious cancellation.

After sharing his story on Reddit, other users have responded and said they received a similar email. PhoneArena details that after receiving the email, nothing seemed to have changed in his account. Others simply ignored the email and continued to use the service.

This email is, without a doubt, spam. The sender of the email seems to be from “no-reply@t-mobile.com” but this is a heading that anyone can easily copy.

T-Mobile suggests that customers who receive this email should verify the contents by calling 611 on their phone or 1-800-937-8997.

Source: PhoneArena