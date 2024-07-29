T-Mobile Has Its Own Magenta Medal In Line With the Olympics
The Olympics kicked off in Paris over the weekend. As the top athletes of 204 countries vie for the gold medal in their particular sport, T-Mobile has rolled out its own competition to get its fans involved.
T-Mobile’s 2024 Un-Carrier Championship is a competition for everyone in this device-centric sports challenge. They have a quiz that dedicated tech enthusiasts and casual users can take part in. The winner will win the Magenta Medal, which T-Mobile says is “more than prestigious – it’s considered more valuable than gold in our wireless world.”
This page will take you to the quiz, which consists of eight questions. There’s no mention of an award, just bragging rights for T-Mobile’s quiz.
Will you be taking part in T-Mo’s Magenta Medalist Quiz?