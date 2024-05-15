T-Mobile Unveils New Metro Flex Plans for Metro by T-Mobile Customers

T-Mobile has big plans for its prepaid brand, Metro by T-Mobile. Earlier today, the Un-carrier revealed three new plans that it will be offering to Metro subscribers, a free phone offer, and some trade-in deals worth checking out. Here are the announcements that the company made:

New Metro Flex Plans

To start with, Metro by T-Mobile has three new plans under its Metro Flex lineup. These plans are:

Flex Start – $50 per month with 8GB of mobile hotspot data

– $50 per month with 8GB of mobile hotspot data Flex Up – $60 per month with 25GB of hotspot data

– $60 per month with 25GB of hotspot data Flex Plus – $70 per month with 25GB of hotspot data and Amazon Prime bundle

These plans come with unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. It also gives users access to T-Mobile’s Scam Shield and 100GB Google One subscription.

With Metro Flex, you get to trade in your device every one, two or three years– as long as the device still works. Right now, the Un-carrier has not gone into detail what it means with its trade-in options but they should “expand” when you wait a few years.

The new plans will be available starting Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Free REVVL 7

T-Mobile also unveiled the new REVVL 7 devices, which include the REVVL 7 5G and REVVL 7 PRO 5G.

These devices will be exclusively available to T-Mobile customers, including Metro by T-Mobile and T-Mobile for Business customers. The device will be available starting Thursday, May 23.

Here are T-Mobile’s current offers for the REVVL 7 series:

REVVL 7 5G free when adding a line, or trading in (even broken!) on most plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

REVVL 7 PRO 5G free when adding a line, or for just $50 when trading in (even broken!) on most plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

REVVL 7 PRO 5G free when adding a line OR when trading in on Go5G Business Plus (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

REVVL 7 PRO 5G free when adding a line on Business Unlimited Select plan starting at only $25 per month (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

You can also get the REVVL 7 5G for free when you sign up for one of Metro’s new Flex plans. Get to learn more about this promotion here.

Source: T-Mobile, T-Mobile