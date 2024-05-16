Select Android Users on T-Mobile Among First to Enjoy Satellite Messaging

Select T-Mobile customers with an Android 15 device may soon enjoy satellite messaging.

This isn’t the first time we’re learning about this feature. Google already planned to bring satellite connectivity to Android devices when it released Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2. Developers were able to see code snippets, which indicated Android’s support for T-Mobile and SpaceX’s Direct to Cell.

Once this rolls out, it would be a big help to LTE-capable devices in dead zones. In fact, some Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro users already had the option for satellite messaging earlier this year. But once the second Android beta 15 gets downloaded, the option should be available to more devices.

It’s important to note that not all T-Mobile plans will be eligible for this option. PhoneArena reports that the option is not available on the Magenta MAX military plan.

If you are using an Android device, you can check if this feature is already available on your device by going to Settings > Network & Internet > SIMs > T-Mobile.

The service has not yet officially been launched so it could be a while before it becomes available on your device.

Source: PhoneArena