T-Mobile Hoping to Swap Spectrum With SoniqWave
T-Mobile is on a roll with improving its spectrum. After acquiring Sprint’s 2.5 GHz spectrum and rolling out the FCC’s Auction 108 mid-band spectrum, it still wants to gain more spectrum.
As reported by Fierce Network, the Un-carrier has proposed a spectrum swap with a startup company called SoniqWave Network. The startup says that it has “accumulated a portfolio of prime 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum (Band 41) in over 30 markets across the US.”
According to the report, T-Mobile is hoping to swap its 3.45 GHz licenses that it purchased in 2021 in exchange for SoniqWave’s 2.5 GHz spectrum. The company believes that this spectrum would allow them to offer better broadband coverage and increased data capacity in the areas of Arizona, Iowa, and Florida. And because of this, they are hoping the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) would approve the spectrum swap in no time.
For its part, SoniqWave will be getting 28 licenses in 14 Partial Economic Areas (PEAs) in T-Mobile’s 3.45 GHz band. The report says that it’s possible SoniqWave could sell this spectrum to AT&T for a profit.
We’ll have to wait until the FCC gives its decision on this spectrum swap request.
Source: Fierce Network