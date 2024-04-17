You Still Have Today to Get Hold of T-Mobile’s Oversized Tote Bag
If you’re the type of person who prefers getting a physical freebie from T-Mobile Tuesdays’ rewards program, here is a freebie you need to claim right away.
T-Mobile is still giving away a magenta-colored tote bag. The freebie will be available until April 17, 2024 so you’ll have to look for a store that has a stock of the tote bag.
The oversize tote bag is an interesting freebie since it is made with recycled materials. Other than the tote bag, T-Mobile is giving out a $25 credit and free Clean Out Kit from ThredUp, 10 cents off per gallon at Shell, and a one-year digital subscription of USA Today for only $1.
After April 17th, T-Mobile will likely offer a different reward on its T-Mobile Tuesdays program so it’s best to take advantage of this while you still can.
Source: PhoneArena