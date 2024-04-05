T-Mobile Tuesdays’ Next Freebie is a Tote Bag
T-Mobile is on a roll with its rewards program. It’s been handing out physical freebies for some time now and the upcoming freebie is another one you’ll use a lot.
The new merch that T-Mobile is giving away via its T Life app is a tote bag. This would go really well with the sunglasses that the Un-carrier gave away last time.
Just like the other merch it has released, T-Mobile’s new tote bag comes with the signature T-Mobile Magenta color. It is also embellished with the brand’s logo and a series of icons for saving the Earth, after all, this is the theme of the bag.
The Mobile Report says the bag is made from 70% recycled materials so it’s a great bag to use if you want to do your part in helping the planet.
The report also reveals that the new tote bag will be available for redemption on April 16, 2024, via the T Life app.
Source: The Mobile Report