PSA: T-Mobile’s Profiling Toggle is Activated by Default
As spotted on a Reddit post a month ago, users learned that T-Mobile has implemented a toggle to allow the “automated profiling” of your user data in its Privacy Center. By activating this feature, T-Mo can analyze and predict how their users behave when interacting with support.
The Un-carrier previously activated this setting to be on by default in 2021. When the feature was discovered, many users were angered. This is because this feature allowed T-Mobile to evaluate their users’ personal data.
Thankfully, T-Mobile has made it easier to disable this option, especially for those who prefer not to be profiled. But as The Mobile Report shared, you will need to manually disable the toggle on each line on your account. You can do this by heading to your Privacy Center Dashboard > MORE > Profile Settings > Privacy and notifications > Privacy dashboard. You’ll then be able to opt-out of the toggle.
It’s not so difficult to disable the toggle, but it can get a bit complicated looking for the exact setting to disable the toggle.
Source: The Mobile Report