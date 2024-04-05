T-Mobile is Giving Away Blink Smart Home Package for a Limited Time
T-Mobile’s new announcement will encourage you to switch to its 5G internet. Starting today, you can get a free Blink smart home package when you switch to T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet or Small Business Internet service.
The package comes with the Blink Outdoor 4 two-camera system and a Blink Mini Pan-Tilt camera, which costs a total of $229.97.
This is a great deal if you are planning to move to a new home or office. The deal lets you connect to T-Mobile’s internet service quickly.
The announcement reveals that this offer will only be available for a limited time so make sure you visit their page for more information.
To get more details about the Blink smart home package deal, you can visit this page.