T-Mobile Makes Changes to Its Priority Data Limit on Home Internet Users
T-Mobile has made changes to its Home Internet priority data limit. It was only early this year when the Un-carrier added minor restrictions that deprioritized the data of new users once they went over a certain limit. Unfortunately, the Un-carrier made a change that extends this policy to all other 5G Home Internet users.
It was only a matter of time before T-Mobile extended the priority data limit to other Home Internet users. And today, The Mobile Report spotted that the Un-carrier has updated its Fair Usage commitment policy. The internal document also shows that the policy change took effect on April 10, 2024.
The document says that “when a customer uses more than 1.2TB within a billing cycle, they may encounter reduced speeds during periods of network congestion.”
The data limit is actually pretty big so you don’t have to worry about reducing your data speeds unless you use large data transfers throughout the month. Still, this is a policy that is now implemented, regardless of when you became a Home Internet customer.
Source: The Mobile Report