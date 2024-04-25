TCL 50 XL 5G Lands on Metro by T-Mobile
If you’re looking for a new smartphone, TCL has an affordable device worth checking out. The newest TCL smartphone available in the US is the TCL 50 XL 5G. Here’s what you need to know about this device.
The TCL 50 XL 5G is a 5G-enabled device and is currently the most affordable 5G smartphone available on Metro by T-Mobile. It is priced at $159.99. But for a limited time period, Metro is offering the device for free with a number port-in.
The device comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor with 6GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage and 5,010mAh battery with 18W charging capability. There are three cameras on the device with a 50-megapixel main sensor with an AI-assisted feature. In front, there is a 5-megapixel camera.
