Here’s How T-Mobile Supports Small Businesses 

Small Business Week is upon us and T-Mobile has a number of noteworthy deals for small business customers.

Earlier this week, T-Mobile rolled out Business Unlimited Edge. Small business customers who add at least 10 lines can get up to a $1,000 credit for every voice line.

In addition to this, businesses can get one year plan membership of Amazon Business Prime Essentials from T-Mobile. The Un-carrier also has lots of resources that can help small businesses. There’s also a chance to win $10,000 from T-Mobile’s sweepstakes.

Here are more details about these perks:

Business Unlimited Edge Plan

In its announcement, T-Mobile revealed that its Business Unlimited Edge plan will roll out on May 2nd. Each line is $45 per month with at least 6 lines. This plan comes with the following features:

Unlimited mobile hotspot data with 200GB high-speed data

15GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico

5G access

Business travel benefits (like mobile hotspot data, secure Wi-Fi, unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi, Microsoft 365 on Us)

VIP treatment with Magenta Status

Sweepstakes

Five lucky winners will get $10,000 each. All you need to do is share how you use connectivity and technology to make an impact. You can learn more about this sweepstakes here.

You can read more about how T-Mobile is working to help small businesses here.

Source: T-Mobile