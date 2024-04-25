FCC Approves T-Mobile’s Proposed Acquisition of Mint Mobile
It’s official! T-Mobile has received the approval of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for its proposed acquisition of Ka’ena Corporation and its assets, Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile.
The Un-carrier previously announced its plans to acquire Ryan Reynolds’ MVNO brand for $1.35 billion. When Mike Sievert announced this, he promised to “work to further their success.”
Now that the acquisition has been approved, the transaction is expected to close on May 1.
Just a few days ago, consumer groups filed their opposition to the acquisition. But T-Mobile has responded to the concerns of these groups. One of the ways that T-Mobile is alleviating these is by doing some adjustments. Recently, T-Mobile filed a voluntary handset unlocking commitment. This comes with a promise that they will automatically unlock existing devices under Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile as long as they meet their eligibility criteria.
We can wait for further announcements from T-Mobile on the next steps they plan to take with its acquisition of Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile.
Source: Fierce Network