T-Mobile Shares Tech Deals Perfect for Mother’s Day
With Mother’s Day just around the corner, T-Mobile is making it easier to look for a gift. If your mom is on the techy side, you can check out these Mother’s Day deals:
- Free Apple iPhone 15 with eligible trade on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus
- Free Samsung Galaxy S24 with eligible trade or when you add a line on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus
- Free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 when you add a watch line
- Free Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm starting Thursday, April 25
- 50% off on the iPad 9th Gen 64GB when you add a line
- $300 off on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 speaker in any color
T-Mobile has other gifts that you can choose from. Visit this page for more information.
Source: T-Mobile