T-Mobile Rolls Out Network Improvement in Arkansas
Earlier this week, T-Mobile announced that it would be upgrading the 5G connection in Louisiana. Days later and the Un-carrier has announced the completion of its multi-year 5G network investment across Arkansas. This new feat cost $163 million and took three years to complete.
Thanks to this, the state of Arkansas has improved 5G network that local businesses, schools, healthcare providers, first responders, and T-Mobile customers can experience.
The new network improvements aims to cover 2.9 million Arkansans with 5G and 2.2 million with Ultra Capacity 5G. This is a 260% increase in its coverage in a span of three years.
Now that the improvements have been deployed, Arkansas has a total of 170 new cell sites. Over 450 existing sites have also been upgraded.
You can read more about the improvements in Arkansas here.
Source: T-Mobile