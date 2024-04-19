T-Mobile Rolls Out 5G Network Upgrade in Louisiana
T-Mobile has good news to its consumers based in Louisiana. Thanks to the commitment of Governor Jeff Landry, the Un-carrier completed the multi-year 5G network investment totaling over $290 million across the Pelican State. This includes a $50 million network upgrade in the Greater New Orleans area.
T-Mo started improving Ultra Capacity 5G (5G UC) connectivity in the state so that over 1.7 million Louisianans can get access to 5G UC coverage.
In the announcement, Governor Landry said:
“T-Mobile’s investment in our state’s infrastructure will pay dividends for years to come. By bringing high-speed 5G connectivity to more areas of Louisiana, we are making it easier for people to stay connected with their loved ones, access educational opportunities and grow their businesses. I applaud T-Mobile for their commitment to our state and for helping us get even closer to closing the digital divide.”
This sentiment was echoed by T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson:
“Governor Landry’s leadership in driving economic development in Louisiana, especially for those in more rural and underserved communities, aligns with T-Mobile’s commitment to create the best possible network experience in the places where it matters most. Our multi-year effort to enhance 5G connectivity across Louisiana is already bringing new opportunities for growth through enhanced speeds and better reliability in more places than ever before. And we’re just getting started!”
In celebration of this accomplishment, T-Mobile is giving Louisianans a chance to win four iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S24 devices. The giveaway is open to both customers and non-customers. You can learn more about the giveaway when it becomes available on April 18 and 26.
Source: T-Mobile