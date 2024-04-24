T-Mobile Unveils Two New Home Internet Plans
T-Mobile rolled out two new internet plans today. The new plans are called Home Internet Plus and Away plan. Here’s what you need to know about these new plans:
Home Internet Plus
Starting Friday, April 26, T-Mobile will be offering the new plan called Home Internet Plus. Through this plan, customers can get an all-in-one premium plan with expanded home Wi-Fi coverage and 24/7 tech support for smart home devices.
This plan costs $70 per month. But if you bundle this with a premium voice line, the price goes down to $50 per month.
This plan also comes with T-Mobile’s latest 5G Gateway device and mesh.
Away
On the other hand, T-Mobile’s new Away plan is the perfect solution for frequent travelers and digital nomads. By signing up for this plan, you get an on-the-go Wi-Fi solution so you can stay connected.
The Away plan will be available starting Wednesday, May 8. T-Mobile gives you a couple of options under this plan:
- Unlimited data for $160 per month
- 200GB of data for $110 per month
If you would like to know more about these plans, you can visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile