T-Mobile Unveils Two New Home Internet Plans

T-Mobile rolled out two new internet plans today. The new plans are called Home Internet Plus and Away plan. Here’s what you need to know about these new plans:

Home Internet Plus

Starting Friday, April 26, T-Mobile will be offering the new plan called Home Internet Plus. Through this plan, customers can get an all-in-one premium plan with expanded home Wi-Fi coverage and 24/7 tech support for smart home devices.

This plan costs $70 per month. But if you bundle this with a premium voice line, the price goes down to $50 per month.

This plan also comes with T-Mobile’s latest 5G Gateway device and mesh.

Away

On the other hand, T-Mobile’s new Away plan is the perfect solution for frequent travelers and digital nomads. By signing up for this plan, you get an on-the-go Wi-Fi solution so you can stay connected.

The Away plan will be available starting Wednesday, May 8. T-Mobile gives you a couple of options under this plan:

Unlimited data for $160 per month

200GB of data for $110 per month

If you would like to know more about these plans, you can visit this page.

