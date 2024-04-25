T-Mobile Will Soon Limit Home Internet to Specific Locations

Yesterday, T-Mobile unveiled two new plans for its 5G Home Internet service. But unfortunately, it looks like you won’t be able to use the service outside an address it was activated on.

In a document obtained by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile now plans to track the location of its customers as they are using Home Internet. The Un-carrier will now be validating the gateway devices of its customers to enforce its new location requirement.

What this means is that if you are using your gateway device within your validated address, you won’t have to worry about this new rule. Otherwise, you might incur additional charges for using the gateway at another location.

If your gateway device cannot be used at your validated address, you can opt for the new Away plan that costs $110 for 200GB of data per month or $160 for unlimited data.

According to the document, T-Mobile will send out a notice to customers on May 8. This will be for customers who are using their gateway at a different location. It’s best that you make necessary adjustments to ensure you don’t lose internet connection.

Source: The Mobile Report